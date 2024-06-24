AL ‘lost its pro-people image’

Activists express concerns over party’s deviation from core ideals

Leaders and activists from various levels of the ruling Awami League have voiced concerns that the party has strayed from its founding principles, urging a focus on devoted activists rather than infiltrators.

"The ideology that inspired us to do Awami League's politics no longer exists. Here, the opportunists are getting more importance than the dedicated activists. Division within the party has become more acute due to personal interests," said Ajgar Hossain, former information and research affairs secretary of Pallabi thana unit AL, at a rally.

Hossain, a 70-year-old AL politician, expressed his frustration over the lack of disciplinary action against leaders who prioritise self-interest. He emphasised that activists who stood by the party during its darkest times are the true loyalists.

"If they are not given due importance and respect, who would protect the party and its ideology? The devotion that the activists of the 80s or 90s had is now missing," he added.

Amid such concerns, thousands of activists and leaders from AL and its affiliated organisations gathered at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital yesterday to celebrate the party's platinum jubilee.

Carrying party and national flags, they arrived in buses, cars, trucks, and on foot, wearing colourful T-shirts and caps, creating a festive atmosphere as the ruling party marked 75 years.

Rajibul Islam, an activist from Ashulia upazila AL, believes the party has become its own worst enemy.

"Awami League is gradually drifting from its ideology and principles. The core activists of the party have been cornered by the hybrid ones. Businessmen are dominating the party politics. The party lawmakers have created their own circle in their areas, intensifying feud at the grassroots," he said, calling for steps to resolve these conflicts.

An anonymous AL activist from Gazipur said, "There has been a trend that doing Awami League's politics means acquiring huge wealth. It is an ominous sign. If this trend continues, dedicated leaders will be hard to find."

Some activists acknowledged public dissatisfaction over corruption and price hikes, expecting the party to address these issues.

"People have discomfort and complaints with the party over the failure to control price hikes of commodities and corruption. I expect the party would handle these issues with firm hands and prove it as a true pro-people party," said Murad Hossain, president of ward 19 unit of Dhaka north.

Pannu Mia, an AL leader from Nababganj upazila, remarked that the party had lost its "pro-people" image due to some "wrong decisions". He expressed hope that the party would consider public sentiments and re-establish itself as a party of the masses once again.