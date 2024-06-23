75Th Anniversary: It’s high time AL went into introspection

Awami League, one of the oldest and largest political parties of the country, is set to celebrate its 75th founding anniversary today.

The party had been at the forefront of almost all democratic movements before and after the birth of Bangladesh. It also led the Liberation War successfully.

On June 23, 1949, East Pakistan Awami Muslim League was founded by the likes of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Shamsul Haque and Ataur Rahman Khan. To make it more pluralistic and non-communal, the word "Muslim" was dropped from the party's name in 1955 and it was renamed Awami League.

The party played key roles in the Language Movement in 1952, Jukta Front election in 1954, anti-Ayub movement, Education Movement in 1962, Six-point Movement in 1966, and the students' 11-point movement in 1969, and thus emerged as the most authentic voice of the people.

The AL faced a crisis following ideological conflicts between Suhrawardy and Bhashani in the late '50s. In the early '60s, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, already popular among students, emerged as a promising leader. Later, Bangladesh emerged as an independent country under his leadership through the Liberation War in 1971.

The AL faced an existential crisis after August 15, 1975, when its supreme leader Bangabandhu and most of his family members were killed.

Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's elder daughter, returned home from abroad in 1981 and rebuild the party. She has been leading the party for 43 years as its longest serving chief. Under her leadership, the party has assumed power five times.

Besides, the achievements of Hasina's government are unparalleled compared to those of any other previous government.

However, some fundamental questions can still be raised as AL turns 75 today.

Is the party doing justice to its name? Awam, an Urdu word from which AL's name was derived, means "the people".

Is the party still the "voice" of the people like it was in the past? Is AL true to its ideals today?

The activities of AL in recent years indicate that the party has deviated from its core ideals. The party which considered itself as an activist-oriented organisation has shifted its dependency towards bureaucracy and law enforcement agencies. The AL always spoke in favour of people's fundamental rights, but now it only makes rhetorical statements on the government's development activities.

Businesspeople are now gaining more influence in the party ranks surpassing the politicians. The party had fought to ensure people's voting rights, but it has now developed a system of electing public representatives unopposed and holding electoral contests among the AL members amid boycott by a large number of opposition parties.

In many of his speeches during 1972-75, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had mentioned corruption as the main evil hindering the country's development. He had dreamt of a corruption- and exploitation-free secular Bangladesh.

But according to the latest Household Income and Expenditure Survey, income inequality is all-time high in the country. The top 10 percent of the wealthiest households of the country now hold 40.92 percent of its total income.

Former and current bureaucrats, law enforcers, politicians, businesspeople and other professionals now hog the headlines for allegations of corruptions.