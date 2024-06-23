Thousands gather at Suhrawardy Udyan for grand rally

Activists and leaders of the ruling Awami League and its associated bodies began thronging to the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital to join a grand rally marking the platinum jubilee of the party today.

The party men from Dhaka and surrounding areas started coming to the rally venue after 1:00pm. The Suhrawardy Udyan and its adjacent areas are now buzzing with the presence of tens of thousands of activists, our staff correspondent reports.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to address the rally as the chief guest.

Carrying party and national flags and colourful banners, the AL activists are coming towards the rally venue by buses, cars, trucks and on feet. Many donned colourful T-shirts and caps and were seen in a great festive mood as the ruling party stepped into 75 years.

"Awami League has contributed a lot to this country. I expect that the party will continue to work for the betterment of the country and its people," Ahmed Hussain, an AL activist from Fakirapool told The Daily Star.

Security has been beefed up at the entrance to the park. Security archways have been installed at all entry gates to the rally venue and additional police have been deployed.

The activists will go through a check before entering the park through SSF and Special Branch archways. No items other than mobiles, or wallets are allowed to carry inside the venue.

Md Refatul Islam, assistant commissioner of Police of Newmarket Zone, in charge of the gate, told The Daily Star that the security apparatus has been strengthened in the rally venue and its adjacent areas.

"Security arrangements are being coordinated by SSF, Police and Special Branch (SB). The gates have been opened for entry from 11:30am. We are not allowing anyone to enter the assembly ground with anything other than wallets and mobiles," he added.

Besides, the gate next to the Institute of Engineers has been reserved for VIPs to enter the venue.