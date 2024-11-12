Al-Azhar Grand Imam praises Yunus, announces scholarships for Bangladeshi students

Ahmed Eltayeb, grand imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, expressed confidence today in Bangladesh's future under Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

According to a Facebook post on the chief adviser's verified page, during a meeting at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Baku, Azerbaijan, Eltayeb praised Yunus's leadership, noting that Bangladesh would "prosper and grow" under his guidance.

The grand imam also invited Yunus to deliver a speech at Al-Azhar University, one of the world's most respected Islamic institutions, and announced new fully funded scholarships for Bangladeshi students.

"We are optimistic about the future of Bangladesh under your leadership. You are a man of wisdom," Eltayeb said, adding that the country would "reach a new height" following recent reforms.

He commended Yunus for his "wiser approach" in handling Bangladesh's transformation.

Yunus thanked the grand imam for the invitation and extended his own invitation for Eltayeb to visit Bangladesh to witness the changes brought about by the recent student-led movement.

He highlighted the interim government's reform initiatives and the progress made by Grameen Bank in poverty alleviation.

The grand imam praised Yunus's leadership, particularly his work in social services and microfinance, and affirmed that Al-Azhar had long supported Grameen Bank's interest system as compatible with Islamic teachings.

The chief adviser presented Eltayeb with The Art of Triumph, a book showcasing murals and graffiti created during the recent revolution, which Eltayeb praised as a display of Bangladeshi students' artistic talent.

The meeting ended with the grand imam's positive remarks about Bangladeshi students currently studying at Al-Azhar University.