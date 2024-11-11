Climate Change
Climate Change

Yunus asks Bangladesh to make extra efforts in COP29

Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 10:08 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 10:23 PM
Photo: CA press wing

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today asked the Bangladesh officials and NGOs and civil society leaders to put up extra efforts to highlight the country's climate crisis concern at the COP 29 conference in Baku.

He made the call in Baku just after he arrived in the Azerbaijan capital to lead Bangladesh in the annual UN-led climate change summit.

"Our main efforts will be to include our concerns and demands in the final declaration of the COP29," he told the Bangladesh delegation during a coordination meeting at a hotel in Baku.

At the meeting, Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed briefed the officials about Bangladesh's stance on some key issues of the conference.

She said Bangladesh has set up nine teams to negotiate in all major areas, including climate finance, loss, and mitigation, and just transition and adaptation mechanisms in the summit.

At least 29 NGOs and civil society groups from Bangladesh are joining the COP29, she said.

She said despite assurance from the rich countries in the Global North, Bangladesh has so far received $344 million of grants and $250 million of loans as climate finance.

Earlier, at around 5:15pm local time, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived in Baku.

He will join the main summit of COP29 tomorrow and will speak in at least three major events.

