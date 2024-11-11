Editorial
Mon Nov 11, 2024 09:35 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 09:48 PM

Most Viewed

Editorial

Climate debt is an unfair burden for Bangladesh

COP29 must secure fair climate finance for vulnerable nations
Mon Nov 11, 2024 09:35 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 09:48 PM
VISUAL: STAR

The fact that a climate debt has been accumulating in Bangladesh's name is both alarming and unjust, especially considering the country's minimal contributions to global climate crisis. According to a report citing data from the Dhaka-based research organisation Change Initiative, the country's per capita climate debt climbed to nearly $80 (about Tk 9,500) in 2022 from just over $2 in 2009. This places an unfair burden on our citizens that they should not have to bear.

Read more

COP29 must set a new goal for climate finance and adaptation

This debt has reportedly accumulated because Bangladesh has funded projects to address the impacts of climate change. In 2009, the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (BCCTF) was created to support adaptation and mitigation initiatives. Currently, around six to seven percent of the national budget is allocated for climate adaptation each year, with 75 percent of this funding coming from domestic sources. Still, Bangladesh had to take $12.78 billion in climate debt to finance multiple projects between 2009 and 2022.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Climate debt in Bangladesh from 2009 to 2022
Read more

Bangladesh’s climate debt keeps climbing

This might not have been an issue if Bangladesh had received the international financial support pledged for climate-vulnerable nations. At COP15 in 2009, developed countries committed to providing $100 billion annually by 2020 to help vulnerable nations adopt adaptation and mitigation measures. But the developed countries—primary contributors to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions—have failed to fulfil this commitment. In fact, in many cases, the pledges have turned into loans when those should have been grants (finance without any conditions).

COP29 finance agenda for climate action
Read more

COP29: A quick run-through of the finance agenda

Bangladesh, contributing just 0.56 percent of global GHG emissions, is ranked seventh in the long-term climate crisis index. Yet, between 2009 and 2022, the country received only $268 million in grants from the Green Climate Fund, Adaptation Fund, and LDC Fund. Meanwhile, as climate change worsens, the situation grows more severe: in coastal regions, around 3.6 crore people are now at heightened risk due to rising sea levels, river erosion, severe cyclones, and saltwater intrusion. Annual losses due to climate-related disasters are estimated at $3 billion, and climate-induced displacement is on the rise. Reversing these impacts in the country would require $230 billion, according to the National Action Plan (2023-2050). Why should we bear this cost when we have done so little to cause the crisis?

Read more

A guide to COP29 climate jargon

The refusal of developed countries to take full responsibility, leaving vulnerable nations saddled with debt, is unacceptable. Bangladesh must use COP29, which is being touted as the "Finance COP," to emphasise the need for substantial increases in climate finance as grants, not loans. This is non-negotiable, and Bangladesh and other climate-vulnerable nations must stand firm. We hope the chief adviser attending COP29 will succeed in conveying the urgency of this situation and pressing for genuine climate justice.

Related topic:
Bangladesh climate debt 2024COP29 summit 2024COP29 finance agenda for climate actionclimate financeClimate change impacts in BangladeshGlobal warmingloss and damage fund
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

From rhetoric to realisation of climate actions at COP27

2y ago
Sea-level rise in Bangladesh

Sea-level rise in Bangladesh: Faster than global average

5m ago

Carbon sinks in crisis: Explained

1w ago

A first step towards climate justice

1y ago
COP29 carbon credits

COP29: What is a carbon credit? What is Article 6?

12h ago
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৫ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৯৪

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ৩৬০ জন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তথ্য গোপন করে নিজ জেলায় পদায়ন জেলা খাদ্য নিয়ন্ত্রকের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে