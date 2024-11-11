Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:36 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:41 PM

Bangladesh

Chief adviser off to Baku to join COP-29

BSS, Dhaka
Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:36 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 12:41 PM

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus left for Azerbaijan capital's Baku this morning to attend the global climate summit Conference of Parties-29 (COP-29).

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members, departed Dhaka airport at 11:00am, said the chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam.

On Sunday, Alam said the chief adviser will visit Azerbaijan from November 11 to 14 to attend the climate meet.

Bangladesh, one of the most climate vulnerable countries, will present its demands and risks during the summit.

He will address various COP-29 forums and has meetings scheduled with other participating dignitaries, added the press secretary.

