EU to help govt with its reform initiatives

The European Union is ready to support the interim government in "every possible way" in its reform initiatives and fight against corruption.

Paola Pampaloni, director of Asia and Pacific Department at European External Action Service, expressed their keenness to support the government during a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his office in the capital's Tejgaon yesterday, according to a statement issued by the chief adviser's press wing.

Michael Miller, the ambassador and head of delegation of the EU to Bangladesh, was also present.

"The message is very clear. The European Union is with you. We want to support your reform," Pampaloni told Prof Yunus, confirming the support of the 27-country block.

Pampaloni said there would be "no shortage of funds" for the reforms, and they would also provide technical support.

The chief adviser appreciated the gesture and recalled his meeting with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September, when the two discussed ways and means for supporting Bangladesh.

He pointed out that Von der Leyen had pledged to help Bangladesh combat corruption and the country's transition towards renewable energy with the EU's vast experience in the fields.

Pampaloni said the EU had supported many other countries with its technical expertise and funds.

"We were listening to your statements in UNGA carefully and resolved that now we have someone who can be worked with in Bangladesh. You don't need to feel alone. We are really keen to support," she said.

The EU official urged Bangladesh to create more investment opportunities, which would create more jobs and increase trade.

EU Ambassador Miller told the chief adviser that a vice president of the European Investment Bank was planning to visit Bangladesh in January to explore more business opportunities with Bangladesh.

The chief adviser reassured the EU officials about Bangladesh's commitment to labour right reforms, which would pave the way for bringing more investment.

"We want to make sure we keep the international standard … there will be no hide and seek. We don't want to play this game anymore," he told the EU officials.

The EU officials praised Prof Yunus's political commitment to reforms in various sectors.

"This is for the first time we have seen some political commitment on something that we have set in. So, we count on you," Pampaloni said.

Prof Yunus requested the EU to work with Nepal and India to increase regional power connectivity.

He said that Nepal has huge hydropower, which is being wasted. Nepal, Bangladesh, and India can all be benefitted from it with some support from the EU.

The chief adviser urged the EU to focus on Bangladesh's youths and highlighted the recent achievements of Bangladeshi women in South Asian football.

"They have come and conquered, not just once but twice," he said.

He also requested the EU to send a European football team to inspire Bangladeshi girls.