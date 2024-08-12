Air Astra gets IOSA registration

Air Astra, one of the country's private airlines, has got IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) registration as the youngest carrier ever from Bangladesh to qualify for the globally recognised safety benchmark.

Air Astra has recently attained this status just 20 months after commencing commercial flight operations, the airline said in a press release today.

The audit on Air Astra was performed in September 2023 by US-based audit organisation Argus-PROS, followed by stringent quality checks by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Over the past decade, IOSA has become the most well-recognised and accredited evaluation system to assess the airlines' operational management and control systems to ensure safety.

On this achievement, Air Astra CEO Imran Asif said the successful IOSA registration this early into commercial flight operations demonstrates the carrier's commitment to ensuring flawless safety for its all flights.

Air Astra currently operates 14 daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Saidpur and Sylhet with its fleet of four ATR72-600 turboprop aircraft.