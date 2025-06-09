Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 9, 2025 03:16 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 10:12 AM

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Abdul Hamid returns home after treatment in Thailand

Mon Jun 9, 2025 03:16 AM
Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 10:12 AM
Star Online Report
Mon Jun 9, 2025 03:16 AM Last update on: Mon Jun 9, 2025 10:12 AM
Photo: Collected

Former president Abdul Hamid returned to the country after a month-long hospital visit in Bangkok early today.

He arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 1:30am on a Thai Airways flight (TG-339), confirmed Group Captain SM Ragib Samad, executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

He was brought down from the aircraft in a wheelchair.

Former president Hamid airport CCTV footage
The story of Hamid’s exit

According to airport sources, Hamid went to the immigration counter at 1:45am after landing.

He left the airport for home around 3:00am.

Earlier, on May 8, Abdul Hamid left for Bangkok for medical treatment on Thai Airways flight TG-340.

investigation on Abdul Hamid's departure
Hamid’s departure: Govt forms probe body with three advisers

Two police officials were withdrawn and two others suspended for negligence in duty regarding the former president's departure from the country.

The officials withdrawn are Hasan Chowdhury, special superintendent of Kishoreganj police, and Tahsin Arif, additional superintendent of police of the Special Branch's immigration wing.

Those suspended are Sub-Inspector Azharul Islam of Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station, also the investigating officer in the case against Hamid, and trainee Sub-Inspector Md Soleiman of the Special Branch.

The actions followed a warning from Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, who said those who facilitated Hamid's departure would not be spared.

Hamid's family sources back then confirmed to The Daily Star that the former president was accompanied by his younger son, Barrister Riyad Ahmed Tushar, and his brother-in-law, ANM Naushad Khan, principal of President Abdul Hamid Medical College.

A former Awami League lawmaker, he is accused in a case filed with Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station, alongside ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in connection with an attack on a procession during the July uprising.

Hours after Hamid left the country, controversy erupted on social media over how an accused in a July uprising-related case managed to leave.

Related topic:
Abdul Hamid's departureHamid departure without security checkAbdul Hamid departure immigration negligence newsHamid immigration clearance controversy
|বাংলাদেশ

থাইল্যান্ডে চিকিৎসা শেষে দেশে ফিরেছেন আবদুল হামিদ

থাই এয়ারওয়েজের একটি ফ্লাইটে তিনি ঢাকার হযরত শাহজালাল আন্তর্জাতিক বিমানবন্দরে পৌঁছান।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সরকারের বেঁধে দেওয়া দামেই বিক্রি হচ্ছে কোরবানির পশুর চামড়া: বাণিজ্য উপদেষ্টা

১১ ঘণ্টা আগে