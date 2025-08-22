50 homes lost to river erosion in Jamalpur

Erosion by the Old Brahmaputra and Jingiram rivers has devoured at least 50 houses in Jamalpur's Bakshiganj upazila, an official of the Water Development Board (WDB) said.

"The houses were washed away by the river within 20 to 25 days," said Bakshiganj UNO Masud Rana.

Md Nakibuzzaman Khan, executive engineer of Jamalpur's WDB, said, "New projects to protect the villages from the river water have been submitted, and once approved, the work to prevent erosion will begin quickly."

The houses are situated in Sheikharchar, Maichenir Char, Bhati Kolkihara, Khewarchar, Jagirpara and Aulpara under Merurchar union; Kushalnagar and Sajimara under Nilakshia union; and Airmari, Kutuberchar, Bangalpara, Khanpara, Char Airmari and Char Kamaler Batti areas under Sadhurpara union.

Zahidul Islam Monju, acting chairman of Merurchar union parishad, said many more houses and even public institutions remain under threat as erosion has intensified in the area.

A farmer, Lutfar Rahman, said, "I've already moved my belongings twice, and now I'm relocating for the third time. My homestead is gone, and I don't know where my family and I will stay."

UNO Masud Rana said the families affected by the river erosion will receive assistance. "We are contacting the higher authorities to take preventive measures,"he said.