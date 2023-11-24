Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 24, 2023 08:35 PM
Last update on: Fri Nov 24, 2023 09:47 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

42 Bangladeshis return home from India after 3 years in prison

Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 24, 2023 08:35 PM Last update on: Fri Nov 24, 2023 09:47 PM

Forty-two Bangladeshi women and children returned home this evening after serving three years in Indian jail.

Indian police handed over them to the immigration police of Bangladesh through Benapole check post, our local correspondent reports.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Benapole's Immigration Officer-in-charge Mohammad Kamruzzaman said, the returnees went to the West Bengal three and a half years ago, but they were arrested by Kolkata police while working at various houses, shops and restaurants.

They were produced before a local court, and sentenced to three years in prison, and later they landed in Kolkata Central Jail.

After all immigration formalities, they were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station with the intervention of Ministry of Home Affairs of the two countries.

Benapole Port Police Station OC Kamal Hossain Bhuian said, the returnees were trafficked through brokers to the West Bengal.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধান গবেষক ও পাউবো পরিচালক ড. আনোয়ার জাহিদ ডেইলি স্টারকে বলেন, ‘এটি একটি উল্লেখযোগ্য অগ্রগতি। আমরা অনেক বড় একটি ডেটা সেট তৈরি করেছি, যার সাহায্যে এখন ভূগর্ভস্থ মিঠা পানির ব্যবহার এবং সংরক্ষণের জন্য উপযুক্ত একটি কৌশল তৈরি করা যাবে।’
|পানিসম্পদ

ভূগর্ভস্থ মিঠা পানি ব্যবহার-সংরক্ষণের কৌশল তৈরিতে অবদান রাখবে পাউবোর গবেষণা

আর্সেনিক, লবণাক্ততা, ম্যাঙ্গানিজ এবং আয়োডিন—এ সমস্ত রাসায়নিক-খনিজ পদার্থ বিভিন্ন অনুপাতে পানিতে মিশ্রিত হলে তা মানুষসহ অন্যান্য প্রাণী ও উদ্ভিদের জন্য প্রাণঘাতী হয়ে ওঠে। কিন্তু গুরুত্বপূর্ণ...

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাবমেরিন ক্যাবল কোম্পানির কাছে আইআইজির বকেয়া, ব্যান্ডউইথ কমানোয় ইন্টারনেট সেবা ব্যাহত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে