42 Bangladeshis return home from India after 3 years in prison

Forty-two Bangladeshi women and children returned home this evening after serving three years in Indian jail.

Indian police handed over them to the immigration police of Bangladesh through Benapole check post, our local correspondent reports.

Benapole's Immigration Officer-in-charge Mohammad Kamruzzaman said, the returnees went to the West Bengal three and a half years ago, but they were arrested by Kolkata police while working at various houses, shops and restaurants.

They were produced before a local court, and sentenced to three years in prison, and later they landed in Kolkata Central Jail.

After all immigration formalities, they were handed over to Benapole Port Police Station with the intervention of Ministry of Home Affairs of the two countries.

Benapole Port Police Station OC Kamal Hossain Bhuian said, the returnees were trafficked through brokers to the West Bengal.