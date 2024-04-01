40 journalists faced violence, intimidation in March

Says MSF report

At least 40 journalists were subjected to various forms of attacks, intimidation, threats, and harassment in 15 incidents in the last month, according to a report by the Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation (MSF).

In February, 13 journalists faced such assaults and threats in nine incidents, it said.

In March, journalist Shafiquzzaman Rana was sent to jail on charges of "misconduct" while seeking information from a UNO office in Sherpur.

In another incident, Dhaka International University suspended 10 students for forming a journalist committee.

Furthermore, 17 journalists were injured and attacked, three faced threats, and eight were harassed across the country, according to the human rights body, which analysed reports from 19 media outlets.

Of the 15 incidents, ruling party members were involved in four, UP chairmen in three, government officials in two, university authorities in one, land grabbers in one, and local influential people in four.

Such physical attacks, intimidation, threats, and harassment are not only untoward but also aimed at silencing objective and truthful journalism, the report said.

Additionally, three incidents occurred last month in which law enforcement agencies picked up individuals, including political leaders and activists, who were later shown arrested in cases, it added.

A total of 12 people died in prison in March, said MSF, demanding an improvement in medical conditions inside jails. It also sought proper investigation into the deaths.

Violence against women and children has been reduced to some extent but still remains worrisome, observed MSF.

In March, there were 247 incidents of violence against women and children. Among those, there were 38 incidents of rape, nine of gang rape, and one of murder after rape.

Expressing concern over the border killings by the Indian BSF, the MSF report said at least four Bangladeshis were killed and five injured in such firing in March.

The rights body blamed government inaction for such incidents.