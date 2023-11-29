4 more die, 959 get hospitalised

At least four dengue patients died, one from Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of deaths rose to 1,610, of which 959 are from Dhaka, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

With 959 new dengue cases, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 3,10,046.

A total of 3,567 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

According to the DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while total number of deaths was 281.