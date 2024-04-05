3rd terminal to be handed over to CAAB tomorrow

Terminal 3 of Dhaka airport will be handed over to CAAB tomorrow, as it is almost complete. A Japanese company will operate the third terminal, which cost Tk 21,300 crore. The building houses 115 check-in counters, 66 departure immigration desks, 59 arrival immigration and 3 VIP immigration desks. Terminal 3 is expected to be fully ready by October. File Photo: Rashed Shumon

The highly anticipated third terminal of Dhaka airport will be handed over to Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) tomorrow, as construction of the iconic building is almost complete.

CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman said as per the government decision, Japanese company will operate the third terminal under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

As it will take the Japanese company some time to begin the operation of Terminal 3, CAAB will start the initial operation on a limited scale, with its own manpower and assistance from Biman Bangladesh Airlines, added the CAAB chief.

With the completion of the third terminal, the annual passenger handling capacity of HSIA will be 24 million, which is currently only eight million. It will also be able to handle 500,000 tonnes of cargo each year.

"Aviation Dhaka Consortium, contractor of the third terminal will hand over the building to us on Saturday," Mafidur said, adding, "System integration, calibration and testing of different equipment of third terminal has been completed. The terminal will be fully ready in October."

CAAB expects the necessary manpower will be available by early next year and the third terminal will be fully operational by then.

A preliminary estimate of the manpower required for operations and maintenance at Terminal 3 has been made by Nippon Koei, a consultancy firm for the HSIA Expansion Phase-I project.

According to the estimate, around 6,000 manpower is required to operate the terminal, round the clock in four shifts.

4,000 personnel will be required for security only.

CAAB officials said that 28-29 organisations work in the airport – related to passenger services, ground handling, immigration, and customs.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on October 7 last year, partially opened the third terminal. The project, costing Tk 21,300 crore, commenced on December 28, 2019.

Covering an area of 5,42,000 square metres, the third terminal will boast a floor space of 230,000 square metres -- housing 115 check-in counters, 66 departure immigration desks, 59 arrival immigration and 3 VIP immigration desks.

Upon full-fledged operation, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's annual passenger and cargo handling capacity is expected to double.

Some 35 foreign airlines are operating 167 flights, every day, carrying around 40,000 passengers at HSIA, according to internal sources.

International Finance Corporation (IFC) will provide transaction advisory support to the PPP Authority and CAAB to assist the government in preparing a concession agreement for a private operator to operate and maintain Terminal 3, CAAB chairman said.

The IFC team will provide a report in which the terms and conditions will be described, he also said. CAAB expects to receive the report by April.

While the Japanese company will be responsible for operational activities of the terminal, CAAB will look after its security.

The new terminal will be connected with the elevated expressway, underground railway (MRT-5, Kamalapur to airport portion) and also with the airport railway station through an underground tunnel.

Besides, hajj pilgrims will be able to access the third terminal from Ashkona hajj camp through an underground tunnel.