3 more trains to stop at Narsingdi station, boosting regional connectivity

From now on, three intercity trains -- Mohanagar Provati, Mohanagar Godhuli, and Upaban Express -- will make a stopover at Narsingdi Railway Station, enhancing connectivity on the Dhaka–Chattogram and Dhaka–Sylhet routes.

Narsingdi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rashed Hossain Chowdhury led the inauguration programme at 9:30am.

With the latest addition, eight intercity trains now halt at Narsingdi station, according to railway officials.

Passengers and railway staff were welcomed with flowers and sweets during the event, organised in part by the Narsingdi Railway Passenger Rights Forum, which had formally requested the Ministry of Railways to introduce the stopovers.

Md Amzad Jewel, president of the forum, said the new stops would ease long-standing travel difficulties for thousands of passengers from the district.

Speaking at the event, the DC said Narsingdi plays a significant role in agriculture, industry, and education, and is home to major wholesale cloth markets in Shekherchar and Baburhat. Despite this, it lacked adequate intercity rail connectivity.

He thanked the Ministry of Railways for addressing the issue, noting that the decision would greatly benefit local commuters.

The event was also attended by Station Master Mohammad Abdul Mannan, Railway Police Sub-Inspector Zahidul Islam, and other local dignitaries.