193 incidents of torture, sexual violence last month

Most Viewed

There were 193 incidents of torture and sexual violence against women and girls reported in April, said Bangladesh Mahila Parishad yesterday.

At least 46 rape incidents were reported during the time. Of the victims, 27 were raped, 15 gang-raped, three were murdered after rape and one died by suicide after rape, according to a press release issued by the parishad yesterday.

There were 35 children among the rape victims, the release added.

The parishad collected the data from news reports published in 16 national dailies.

Signed by BMP general secretary Maleka Banu, the press released also mentioned that 33 women were killed under different circumstances in April, including seven aged under 18.

Moreover, two women were tortured by husbands and in-laws for dowry last month, with one of them being killed, the release also said.

There were also three incidents of abduction and two of human trafficking, it added.

