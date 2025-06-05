18-month-old drowns in Netrokona pond

The boy was playing near home when he fell into water, say police

An 18-month-old boy drowned in a pond in Netrokona's Kendua upazila today.

The incident occurred around 1:30pm in Gonda village under the same upazila.

The child, Abhi Chandra, was the son of Subal Chandra, a resident of the same village.

According to police, Abhi was playing in the yard of his home when he wandered off and fell into a nearby pond. His family began searching when they realised he was missing and later found him floating in the water.

Locals and family members rushed him to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, but the attending doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

No complaints have been filed, said Kendua Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman.

"The body was handed over to the family upon request, and an unnatural death case has been registered," he said.