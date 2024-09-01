16 sluice gates of Kaptai Dam opened by 2 feet

The 16 spillway gates of the dam of Kaptai Lake were opened by two feet yesterday to release 39,000 cusecs of water per second, as the water level reaches the danger mark again, ATM Abduzzaher, manager of Kaptai Hydropower Plant, told BSS.

He said that heavy rainfall and onrush of water from upstream raised the water level to 108.82 MSL. The lake has a capacity of 109 MSL.

Around 39,000 cusecs of water is being drained to Karnaphuli river every second.

ATM Abduzzaher said that the 16 gates were opened by two feet from this morning. Earlier, 18,000 cusecs of water was being released per second by opening the 16 gates of the spillway by one foot.

Besides, 220 megawatts of electricity is being generated by keeping five units of the power plant operational through releasing 32,000 cusecs of water every second, he added.

Meanwhile, the people of the lower areas of the lake are suffering as the water level of the lake has increased again. Around 18,000 people have become waterlogged due to the rise of water level, said the district administration.