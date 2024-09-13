130 factories remain open in Ashulia on weekend

A total of 130 factories in the Ashulia industrial area, where there is no worker unrest, remained open today despite the usual weekly holiday, due to pressure from work orders.

Md Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, confirmed the matter to our Savar correspondent this noon.

He said that there are a total of 1,863 factories in the Ashulia industrial area, most of which are garment factories. Due to heavy work order pressure, production continued today in 130 factories, mostly garment factories.

"In these factories, there are no issues with the workers, and due to the high volume of work orders, the owners decided to continue production even on holidays," said SP Sarwar Alam.

SP Sarwar Alam said the decision to keep some factories open during the holidays was made by the owners to compensate for the losses caused by recent worker protests. About 30 percent of the total factories in Ashulia area operated today.

He further said additional law enforcement personnel were deployed in front of the factories to prevent any untoward incidents.

Worker unrest has been ongoing in the Ashulia industrial area for the past two weeks due to various worker demands.

Yesterday, a total of 219 garment factories were declared shut in Ashulia Industrial area so far today due to the labour unrest. Of these, 86 factories were shut by the authorities for indefinite period under Section 13 (1) of the Labour Act, and the remaining 133 factories remained closed as they declared a general holiday.

However, the 219 factories that were closed yesterday remain closed today.