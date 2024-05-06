128 Myanmar border troops take refuge in Teknaf

Amidst the ongoing conflict between the junta forces and rebel Arakan Army in Rakhine State, at least 128 members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) fled to Bangladesh through the Naf river near Shahporir Dwip in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar in two phases yesterday and Saturday, said border sources.

Meanwhile, another 200 BGP troops were spotted along the Kaiyunkhali canal near Maungdaw town in Rakhine State waiting to cross the border and enter Bangladesh, the sources added.

However, the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) made no official statement to the media in this regard, and this correspondent, despite multiple attempts, was unable to obtain an official comment either.

According to sources, 88 BGB troops entered Bangladesh through the Kanchan jetty under Sabrang union around 11:00am yesterday.

They surrendered to the Bangladesh Coast Guard members stationed on the Naf river.

The junta troops were disarmed and provided food and medicine before they were handed over to the BGB.

On Saturday, 40 more BGP members entered Bangladesh through two points along the border in Teknaf.

Of them, 14 entered through Achar Bunia border and 26 through Nazirpara border.

BGB first disarmed them and later shifted them to Hnila High School.

On February 15 and April 25, a total of 618 Myanmar nationals, mostly BGP members, entered Bangladesh after fleeing the conflict between the military junta and the Arakan Army in Rakhine State. Later, they returned to their country in two phases.

The conflict between the junta troops and Arakan Army intensified from the beginning of February along the Ghumdhum border in Naikhonchhari upazila of Bandarban.