The struggling successors

Mahi B Chowdhury, Antara running lacklustre campaigns in Munshiganj-1

Although the successors of two political parties are competing for the Munshiganj-1 constituency, their campaign has fallen short in gaining traction among the voters compared to their rivals from the Awami League and an independent candidate from within the AL.

The incumbent MP and Joint Secretary-General of Bikolpodhara Bangladesh, Mahi B Chowdhury, is contesting as the candidate of his party, aiming to retain the constituency.

Mahi is the son of former president and Bikolpodhara supremo Badruddoza Chowdhury.

Notably, he was elected in the last term after contesting with AL's "boat" symbol. However, he was not given the much coveted symbol this time.

Meanwhile, Antara Selima Huda, the executive chairperson of Trinamool BNP and daughter of former BNP leader Nazmul Huda, is also in the race but faces challenges in establishing a connection with voters who seemed unfamiliar with her.

The lacklustre campaigns of these two candidates suggest it's going to be an uphill battle for them. Meanwhile, the vibrant and energetic campaigns of the Awami League candidate, Mohiuddin Ahmad, and the independent candidate, Golam Sarwar Kabir, are capturing attention of voters.

Much like elsewhere in the country, the electoral race for Munshiganj-1 is shaping up to be a two-horse race, between AL and "independent" AL.

The constituency, consisting of Sreenagar and Sirajdikhan, was a BNP stronghold. The party won this constituency from 1991 to 2001, until the AL emerged victorious in 2009. The "boat" retained the seat ever since.

Mahi is contesting with his party's symbol "winnowing fan". Voters claimed that Mahi has been absent from the area in his five years as MP, not developing infrastructure or assisting during the pandemic.

"We have not seen our MP for five years. Now, ahead of polls, he is asking for votes," said a Sreenagar resident.

Jalal Uddin,55, who runs a tea stall in Ichapura union, echoed him.

On his limited campaign trails, Mahi has been highlighting what he claims is the "improvement in the law and order situation during his tenure" as a reason why voters should re-elect him.

Meanwhile, out of 28 unions, Antara has conducted small campaigns in only two out of fourteen unions in Sirajdikhan and two in Sreenagar.

Voters are mostly unaware of her candidacy and unfamiliar with Trinamool BNP.

"We do not know anything about the Trinamool BNP or its candidate Antara," said Nahar Begum, 65, of Uttar Kolapara village.

Sharmin Begum, a resident of Malkhanagar village of Sirajdikhan, echoed her.

"No one from the 'Golden fibre' (the party's electoral symbol) came to seek votes in our area nor were any posters put up," she told this newspaper.

Contacted, Mahi said he has been campaigning door-to-door peacefully, unlike his AL counterparts.

"I don't like to bring out large rallies and processions. I don't believe in the display of power," he added. He also claimed he is getting a good response from voters.

When asked about his absence during the pandemic, he said, "I got stuck outside Bangladesh due to the lockdown."

"Everyone does not notice when I enter a village as I don't bring hundreds of motorbikes alongside me," he added.

This correspondent couldn't reach Antara despite repeated attempts.

Meanwhile, most grassroots leaders and activists have rallied behind the AL candidate Mohiuddin, who is a three-time chairman of Sirajdikhan and upazila AL president for 29 years.

Independent candidate Golam Sarwar, former organising secretary of Dhaka south city AL, is also running an active campaign with "truck" symbol.