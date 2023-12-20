Hasina kicks off election campaign in Sylhet

Hundreds of thousands of people thronged the venue to lend their support for Awami League as the party chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina kicked off the election campaign today amid a wave of festivity across Sylhet.

Amidst cheers and applause from the sea of people, the AL president took the stage with her sister Sheikh Rehana and waved the national flag of Bangladesh while party activists shouted Joy Bangla at Sylhet Government Alia Madrasa this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Hasina talked to the reporters following her visit to Hazrat Shahjalal's shrine in Sylhet where she asserted the constitutional right of citizens to vote, and declared that no one should obstruct or harm others for exercising their voting rights.

Her visit to Sylhet marks the beginning of her election campaign as the country gears up for the 12th parliamentary election scheduled for January 7, 2024.

While talking to reporters this morning, the prime minister recounted the Awami League's election victories in 2009, 2014, and 2018, attributing them to the party's commitment to meeting the people's basic needs.

She also criticised BNP-Jamaat for inciting a wave of terrorist and militant activities against citizens of the country aiming to disrupt the upcoming national election.

The prime minister emphasised that Bangladesh rejects all forms of militant and terrorist acts. She expressed confidence that the people of Bangladesh would eventually reject those responsible for such actions. She issued stern warning to the perpetrators of the recent arson attack and promised decisive action.