Exercise your voting rights on January 7

Urges PM at campaign rally in Rangpur

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina yesterday requested all voters to go to the polling centres early in the morning of January 7 and cast their ballots for "boat" to let her party serve them again.

Addressing an election rally at Taraganj Degree College in Rangpur, Hasina said the boat of Prophet Nuh (AS) had saved the human race during the Great Flood.

"The 'boat' brought independence [to Bangladesh] and improved your living standard," the prime minister said.

Introducing the AL candidate for Rangpur-2, Abul Kalam Mohammad Ahasanul Huq Chowdhury, to the people, she requested all to vote for him, reports UNB.

Hasina's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present.

Referring to numerous development programmes implemented by her successive governments over the last 15 years, the premier said this was possible because people voted for her party in the last three general elections.

The AL chief said some incomplete development projects should be completed to materialise the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

These are to make the country free from homeless and landless people and eradicate poverty completely, she said.

The PM said the government is working to make sure everyone gets a beautiful life.

"We want to take the country forward. We have attained the status of a developing country. Keeping that in mind, we want to make Bangladesh a developed country. This country will be developed only if the party with 'boat' symbol remains in power."

Taraganj upazila AL President Atia Rahman presided over the rally.

BSS adds: The premier landed at Saidpur Airport by a commercial flight around 11:00am. From there, she started journey for Taraganj by road.

Addressing another campaign rally at Pirganj Government High School ground in the afternoon, Hasina sought vote for "boat".

"This 'boat' has brought independence and given economic emancipation. This symbol will give you a developed and prosperous country," she told the rally.

Pointing to her party candidate for Rangpur-6, she said: "I hand over Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to you. She is like my daughter. Voting for her means voting for me, voting for Joy..."

Mentioning that the AL work for the welfare of the people, Hasina said she is working tirelessly to change the fate of the people.

The premier urged all to resist arson attacks and destructive politics by BNP-Jamaat.

On her way to Pirganj, the AL chief spoke at a road-side rally in Mithapukur. She urged all to strengthen the AL to turn "Digital Bangladesh" into a "Smart Bangladesh".

"Our students and youths will be turned into smart and skilled manpower. We will groom them for the future. Bangladesh will be a developed, prosperous and Smart Sonar Bangla by 2041," she said.

The AL president introduced the party candidate for Rangpur-5, Rasheq Rahman, to the people and requested all to vote for him.

She asked all AL candidates to shun violence as the party has allowed many members to run as independents.

"You have to hold the election peacefully, and ensure the victory of the Awami League," the PM said.