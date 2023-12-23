Even a single case of rigging will stop polling at any centre: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today said the Election Commission will suspend balloting at any polling centre immediately if it receives a single allegation of electoral fraud.

He also urged candidates for the 12th parliamentary election to strictly follow the electoral code of conduct while speaking at a view exchange meeting with election candidates at the Returning Officer's office in Barishal.

35 candidates are contesting in the election for 6 parliamentary seats of Barisal district.

"Trust the system. Voters should be allowed to vote freely. If anyone of you create any kind of disturbance at a centre … if there is a single case of vote rigging, I will suspend voting in that centre immediately" he told the candidates.

He also sought cooperation from the candidates to make the election a fair contest.

"Follow electoral code strictly. Help us. And please come out of the notion that power-play is a must to win elections. … We don't believe it, and you certainly shouldn't," the CEC told the candidates warning them against any kind of irregularities.

"We want to ensure a free, fair and neutral election and won't spare anyone if they try to obstruct it," the CEC added.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Shawkat Ali presided over the meeting while Election Commission Secretary Mohammad Jahangir Alam, Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General Jamil Hasan, Police Commissioner Jihadul Kabir, returning officer and Deputy Commissioner Shahidul Islam were present there.

Meanwhile, Trinamool BNP candidate Shajahan Siraj for Barishal-2 and independent candidate Pankaj Debnath for Barishal-4 got engaged in an altercation before the meeting with CEC.

According to witnesses, the altercation ensued after Sajahan Siraj refused Pankaj's request to manage a front-row seat for Rashed Khan Menon.