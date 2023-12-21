AL candidate Shammi again seeks SC permission to contest polls

Ruling Awami League candidate Shammi Ahmed today filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking to vacate its chamber judge's order that upheld cancellation of her candidacy from Barishal-4 for the January 7 national polls.

Shammi submitted the petition though her lawyers to the Appellate Division of the SC, saying that she has no dual citizenship and the Election Commission has "illegally" scrapped her nomination papers.

In the petition, she appealed to the SC to direct the EC to allow her to contest the election, senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told The Daily Star.

He said he would try to move the petition before the apex court chamber judge today.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, on December 19 affirmed the HC order that upheld the EC's decision to cancel the nomination of Shammi.

The parliamentary election is scheduled to be held on January 7.