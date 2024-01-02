6 held for beating supporter of Bogura- 1 independent candidate

Rab last night detained six people, including an Awami League leader, for attacking a supporter of an independent candidate in Bogura-1 constituency.

The detainees are Md Minhaduzzaman Liton, 53, president of AL's Sonatala upazila unit, Md Limon, 32, Md Raihan, 28, Md Rana, 26, Md Rajan, 35, and Nipun, 28, of Bogura's Sonatala upazila.

Liton is also the chairman of Sonatala Upazila Parishad and the younger brother of Bogura-1 constituency incumbent lawmaker and AL candidate Sahadara Mannan, reports our Bogura correspondent.

After 12:00am last night, they were detained from Syedabad area of Sirajganj, said Rab-12 in a press release.

Babu Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sonatala Police Station, said, "Victim's wife filed a case against seven named persons including the Sonatala upazila chairman and 10-12 unnamed others."

"Yesterday, the police arrested one of the accused and today, RAB arrested 6 more people," he added.

Mir Monir Hossain, company commander, Rab-12 said the detainees were handed over to the police this morning.

Later the arestees were sent to jail via court order, said Sonatola OC.

According to the press release issued by Rab, "Rezwanul Haque Rezvi, an independent candidate for Bogura-1 Constituency, was on his way home after the election campaign on December 31, 2023 at approximately 12:15pm when supporters of the AL candidate Sahadara Mannan blocked his way and assaulted him at Charmatha junction of the upazila."

The victim was taken to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura, and then to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka as his condition deteriorated.