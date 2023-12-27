3 Khulna constituencies: Independents a headache for AL

Awami League candidates in three constituencies of Khulna have found themselves in an uncomfortable situation, facing independent candidates from the same party who are likely to give them tough competition in the upcoming national elections.

The constituencies are Khulna-4 (Rupsha-Terokhada- Digholia), Khulna-5 (Dumuria- Phultala) and Khulna-6 (Paikgachha- Koyra).

Visiting the areas recently, this correspondent observed vibrant polls campaigns being conducted by the independent candidates.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

KHULNA-4

AL candidate Abdus Salam Murshedy is contesting from Khulna- 4 against 12 others.

Independent candidate Mortaza Rashidi Dara, former president of Khulna district unit of Chhatra League and younger brother of former lawmaker Mustafa Rashidi Suja, is contesting from the seat with "kettle" symbol.

At least 10 voters of Khulna-4 said Murshedy will face a tough contest from Dara to win.

"Dara's family has a strong political background and had sacrificed a lot for Awami League," said Alamgir Kabir Shrabon, a voter from Noihati under Rupsha upazila.

Asked, Dara said, "Murshedy lives in Dhaka and runs his garment business. He seldom visits here. Locals do not like him. People are ready to vote for me."

Murshedy countered, "I implemented almost all commitments that I gave to my voters and I wish to complete the remaining ones after the election. I have not forgotten my roots. Some candidates who do not want development are trying to derail voters."

KHULNA-5

AL nominated Narayan Chandra Chanda, a four-time lawmaker and former fisheries and livestock minister, to contest with the "boat" symbol in Khulna-5.

Among the three other candidates, independent Sheikh Akram Hossain, Phultala UP chairman and president of Phultala upazila unit AL, is likely to give Chanda a tough time in the election field.

Akram's nomination was cancelled by the RO and Election Commission. He got back his candidacy after appealing to the High Court.

Grassroots AL supporters are divided due to internal feuds, and one group is supporting Akram Hossain, said Mostafa Sarwar, former chairman of Gutudia union. Akram said people want to see change and a fair election will ensure it.

Contacted, Chanda said, "People will vote for me for the development brought to Dumuria and Phultala during my tenure."

KHULNA-6

AL picked Md Rashiduzzaman in Khulna-6.

Among the six other candidates for the seat, independent candidate GM Mahbubul Alam has emerged as Rashiduzzaman's main opponent.

Mahbubul is treasurer of Khulna district unit AL.

"Independent candidate Mahbubul Alam will compete strongly against the Awami League candidate here," said Shando Kumar Mondal of Shanta under Paikgachha upazila.

Mahbubul Alam said he expects around 60 percent votes from AL supporters and the minority communities in his favour.

"The voters believe a young and eligible candidate like me can bring development here," he added.

However, AL's candidates from Khulna-1 (Batiaghata- Dacope), Khulna-2 (Khulna Sadar-Sonadanga) and Khulna-3 (Daulatpur- Khalishpur and Khanjahan Ali) constituencies are almost certain of their victory as there are no strong candidates against them.

A total of 36 candidates are participating from the six seats in Khulna.