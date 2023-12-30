15 hurt in AL factional clash during Ferdous's election campaign

At least 15 people were injured following a clash between supporters of two groups of Awami League this afternoon during the election campaign of actor Ferdous Ahmed in Hatirpool of the capital.

AL candidate Ferdous is contesting the upcoming election from the Dhaka-10 constituency.

The injured took treatment from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said Inspector Bacchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.

Dhaka city AL's Ward-18 unit Labour Affairs Secretary Mosharaf Hossain Raja said he and his supporters joined the election campaign of Ferdous around 1:45pm. When the campaign procession started moving towards Central Road from Hatirpool, Central Road Unit AL President Imam Hossain Manzil and his supporters attacked them.

They beat their activists with sticks, Mosharaf alleged.

The Daily Star could not reach Manzil for comments in this regard.

The injured include Jony Babu, 30, Anindra Chowdhury, 23, Shishir, 35, Russell, 30, Abdul Jalil,38, Sohel Khan, 28, Mahi, 25, Ibrahim, 35, Alif, 35, and Ujjal Hossain 30.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of New Market Police Station, said he was unaware of the incident.

Wishing anonymity, a police official of DMP's Ramna Division told this correspondent that they have heard about the incident.

He said an argument started between the leaders and activists of two AL groups about standing in front of the campaign march. At one point it turned into a clash between the groups.

The official said no action was taken as no one complained about it.