Siraz Uddin Mia principal secy to chief adviser

Siraz Uddin Mia, widely known as Siraj Uddin Sathi, has been appointed as the principal secretary to the chief adviser of the interim government.

Siraz is also the author of "Grameen Bank, The Struggle of Dr Muhammad Yunus".

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Administration issued at least five notifications regarding secretary-level appointments and transfers.

Siraz has been appointed for two years.

Meanwhile, Masudul Hasan has been appointed as the secretary of the Ministry of Food. Khalil Ahmed, who served as the secretary to the Ministry of Land, has been made officer on special duty and has been replaced by ASM Saleh Ahmed as senior secretary on a two-year contractual basis.

Dr AKM Matiur Rahman, secretary to the Ministry of Shipping, has been removed from his post just three days after his appointment. He had been appointed to the position on September 30.