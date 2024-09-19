Suchismita Tithi, Nayeem Ali appointed assistant press secretaries to chief adviser

Suchismita Tithi of The Daily Star and Nayeem Ali of The Business Standard have been appointed as assistant press secretaries to the chief adviser of the interim government.

A notification was issued in this regard by the Contract and Foreign Recruitment Branch of the Ministry of Public Administration tonight.

Suchismita Tithi, a graduate of Dhaka University's sociology department, has been working as a journalist with The Daily Star since January 2020.

The Business Standard journalist Nayeem Ali is a graduate of East West University.

According to the notification, the two have been appointed as assistant press secretaries on contractual basis from the date of joining to the tenure of the chief adviser or subject to his satisfaction on condition of renouncing working relations with other organisations.

Other terms and conditions of employment will be determined by the contract.