Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 11, 2024 10:41 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:34 PM

PM appoints 6 advisers

Thu Jan 11, 2024 10:41 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 11, 2024 11:34 PM
Top-left: Salman F Rahman, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, Gowher Rizvi Bottom-left: Mashiur Rahman, Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and Kamal Abdus Naser Chowdhury

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today appointed six advisers.

Five of them retained their positions while Kamal Abdus Naser Chowdhury, the former principal secretary to PM, was appointed as an adviser this time.

The five are Mashiur Rahman, immediate-past economic affairs adviser to PM; Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, former power, energy and mineral resources adviser; Gowher Rizvi, international affairs adviser; Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to PM; and Tarique Ahmed Siddique, former defence and security adviser to PM.

A notification was published in this regard by the Cabinet Division.

Meanwhile, Sajeeb Wazed Joy resigned as the prime minister's ICT adviser on November 29, 2023.

push notification