Govt cancels appointment of Rajuk chairman

The government has cancelled the contractual appointment of Major General (retd) Md Siddiqur Rahman, the chairman of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk).

The information was announced tonight in a notification signed by Nilufa Yasmin, senior assistant secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration.

The notification said as per Article 8 of the contract signed between the government and Major General (retd) Md Siddiqur Rahman, his contractual appointment as the Chairman of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk) has been terminated effective immediately.

The order will come into effect immediately in the public interest, the notification added.

