Azad Majumder appointed deputy press secy to chief adviser

Journalist Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder was today appointed as a deputy press secretary to Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The public administration ministry issued a circular confirming his contractual appointment. Azad Majumder was the joint news editor of the English daily New Age.

He was also Bangladesh Correspondent of Agencia EFE, a leading Spanish news agency. He is also a former sports and lifestyle correspondent at Thomson Reuters and former sports correspondent at Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Azad Majumder is also a member of the global talent poll of the Washington Post and wrote news for different international newspapers.

He also worked with The Business Post, Daily Manab Zamin and Prothom Alo. Azad Majumder graduated from Dhaka University.