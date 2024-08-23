Governance
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 23, 2024 07:51 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 07:54 PM

Most Viewed

Governance

Azad Majumder appointed deputy press secy to chief adviser

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 23, 2024 07:51 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 23, 2024 07:54 PM
Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder. Photo: Collected

Journalist Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad Majumder was today appointed as a deputy press secretary to Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus.

The public administration ministry issued a circular confirming his contractual appointment. Azad Majumder was the joint news editor of the English daily New Age.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was also Bangladesh Correspondent of Agencia EFE, a leading Spanish news agency. He is also a former sports and lifestyle correspondent at Thomson Reuters and former sports correspondent at Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Azad Majumder is also a member of the global talent poll of the Washington Post and wrote news for different international newspapers.

He also worked with The Business Post, Daily Manab Zamin and Prothom Alo. Azad Majumder graduated from Dhaka University.

 

 

 

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যাকবলিত ফেনীর ৯১.৯ শতাংশ মোবাইল টাওয়ার অচল

সিলেট ও মৌলভীবাজারের যোগাযোগ ব্যবস্থা ব্যাহত হওয়ার আশঙ্কা করা হচ্ছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

দক্ষিণ এশিয়ায় শুধু অর্থনীতি নয়, সবদিক দিয়ে ইনটিগ্রেশন দরকার: আমীর খসরু

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification