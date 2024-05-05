UZ chairman candidate show caused in Sirajganj

An upazila chairman candidate in Sirajganj has been issued a show cause notice following an allegation against him of attacking one of his rivals.

Md Shahidul Islam, returning officer of Belkuchi Upazila Parishad election, served the notice on Aminul Islam Sarkar on Friday.

"We have asked him to reply to the notice within Sunday [today]," said the returning officer yesterday.

The order came after another chairman candidate Bodiuzzaman Fakir complained that Aminul's supporters attacked his followers at Belkuchi Police Station on Wednesday, when both the groups went there to file case against each other following previous dispute.

Following the incident, the police filed a case that day, accusing 40 people of disrupting government duties by creating chaos, said Officer-in-Charge Md Anisur Rahman.

"We have arrested 10 people on Friday. They were already sent to jail by a court," the OC said.

Aminul Islam was not available for his comments.

Belkuchi Upazila Parishad election will be held on May 8, according to the election office.