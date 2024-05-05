Upazila polls: Nominations of Quader’s younger brother, 3 others cancelled in Noakhali

The nominations of Shahadat Hossain, younger brother of Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, and three others for the upcoming upazila parishad elections in Noakhali were canceled as they concealed information in the affidavit.

Today was the last day of scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates, reports our local correspondent.

Of the four candidates, Shahadat collected the nomination paper for the chairman post in Companyganj upazila parishad elections while ASM Salim for the chairman post in Begumganj upazila parishad election, and Md Noor Hossain Masud and Md Monir Hossain for the vice-chairman posts in the same upazila.

Returning Officer and Additional District Magistrate Muhammad Ismail told reporters that the nomination papers of the four candidates were canceled as they did not mention their case-related information in the affidavit.

According to the returning office, the candidates can appeal to the deputy commissioner from May 6 to May 8 to return their candidacies.