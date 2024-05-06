Upazila Polls: EC scraps nomination of Quader’s brother

He hid info about 4 cases against him

The nomination of Shahadat Hossain, younger brother of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, has been cancelled for hiding that he has four cases, including a criminal one, filed against him.

Shahadat was running for Companiganj Upazila Parishad chairman in Noakhali, ignoring the AL directive to the relatives of ministers and lawmakers not to participate in the upazila polls.

Returning Officer Muhammad Ismail, also additional district magistrate, yesterday declared the nomination of Shahadat invalid.

"Shahadat Hossain didn't mention four cases filed against him in the affidavit he submitted with the nomination form. He also didn't mention the sources of his income and expenses in the form. His nomination paper was cancelled after scrutiny," the RO told reporters at his office.

Regarding the nomination paper cancellation, Shahadat said, "As far as I know, the cases filed against me have been withdrawn. That's why, I didn't mention them in the affidavit."

He said he would appeal against the Election Commission decision.

The RO also cancelled the nominations of another chairman candidate and two vice-chairman contenders after verifying the documents of the candidates of three upazilas in Noakhali that will go to polls in the third phase of the election.

Meanwhile, nominations of 37 candidates have been deemed valid in three upazilas.

The candidates whose nomination papers have been cancelled can appeal to deputy commissioners to regain their candidatures between today and May 8.

Elections to Noakhali Sadar, Begumganj, and Companiganj upazila parishads will be held on May 29.