Shakib show-caused for breaching electoral code of conduct

The Election Commission (EC) today issued a show cause notice to Shakib Al Hasan, star cricketer and Awami League-nominated candidate for Magura-1 constituency, for breaching electoral code of conduct.

Shakib has also been asked to appear before the election search committee in-person tomorrow afternoon and respond to the notice.

The notice, signed by Joint District and Sessions Judge Satyabrata Shikder, who has been leading the Magura-1 election search committee, reads, "You, Shakib Al Hasan, entered Magura city with a convoy from Kamarkhali area on November 29 after being declared as Awami League-nominated candidate from Magura-1 constituency."

The notice says that Shakib attended civic receptions, disrupting traffic on the road. Several media outlets reported on the incident.

"By doing so, you have violated the provisions of sections 6(d), 8(a), 10(a) and 12 of the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates," according to the notice.

Shakib has been asked to respond in writing as to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the electoral code of conduct.