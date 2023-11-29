I am a class one student in politics: Shakib

People of Magura today gave Shakib Al Hasan a grand welcome during his first visit to the district since getting Awami Leagues' nomination to run for the upcoming national polls from there.

"I have been playing international cricket for 17 years and received receptions many times. But none of them is bigger than this reception in my life," he said.

He also termed himself a novice in politics and sought guidance from senior leaders to make Magura a model district in the country.

"I still don't even know the names of all the party posts. I am a class one student in politics. All of them [senior leaders of the district Awami League] have done PhDs in politics. Without their guidance, I can't take a single step forward," Shakib said urging support from the senior leaders of Awami League.

Shakib reached Magura with a fleet of vehicles at 12noon, reports our Jhenaidah correspondent.

Thousands of supporters thronged the Garai Bridge area to welcome him. Thousands of fans and party activists also gathered on both sides of the road that leads to Magura from the bridge.

After arriving in Magura, Shakib first went to the party office of Awami League at Jamrultola of the city. Magura District Awami League President AFM Abdul Fattah, General Secretary Pankaj Kumar Kundu and Member of Parliament from Magura-2 constituency Biren Shikder and other party leaders welcomed him there.

Shakib said that Saifuzzaman Shikhar, incumbent MP of Magura-1, has done a lot in the last five years.

"Even if I get elected from here, it is actually his seat. We both will work together. Both of us will take Magura further in the next five years," he added.

Shakib Al Hasan also said that with the support of all the leaders of Awami League, including its president and general secretary, he will work for the advancement of Magura the way he worked to become the number one all-rounder in the world.

"If you all cooperate, we hope to make Magura a role model," he added.

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan got Awami League's nomination from Magura-1 to contest the upcoming general elections on November 26.