'Refrain from taking part in UZ polls campaigns'

In a letter, EC urges Speaker to issue instructions

The Election Commission today sent a letter to the parliament secretariat urging the Speaker to issue special instructions to lawmakers not to take part in campaigns during the upazila polls.

One election commissioner confirmed it to The Daily Star.

The letter said according to the electoral code of conduct for upazila polls, no MPs or ministers are allowed to join the electioneering on behalf of any candidate.

It also urged the Speaker to direct the MPs to abide by the electoral code of conduct.

On May 2, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said the commission has already decided that the EC secretary would send a letter to the secretary of the parliament secretariat.

"The letter will clarify what kind of election we want and urge lawmakers to refrain from exerting illegal influence," Alamgir told reporters at his EC office.

"It carries the message that ministers and MPs can have relatives as candidates, but they can't exert any illegal influence," he said.

The EC's move comes after field-level administration and police officials expressed concern that lawmakers and ministers trying to influence the upazila polls in their respective localities might pose a serious challenge.

They said this at a meeting with the commission April 25.

Meanwhile, Awami League sources said relatives of more than 50 ministers and lawmakers are contesting the polls.This year, upazila polls will be held in four phases from May 8 to June 5.