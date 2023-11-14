People should determine future of Bangladeshi govt: US State Dept

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. Photo taken from video grab of his briefing.

The US said yesterday that the Bangladeshi people should determine the future government.

"Let me just say what I have said many times, which is [that] we support free and fair elections in Bangladesh. We think the future of the Bangladeshi government should be determined by its people, full stop," said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller at a regular briefing in Washington.

He made the comment in response to a question about the US and Indian ministers' discussion on Bangladesh elections.

Miller was also asked about US Assistant Secretary for Central and South Asia Donald Lu's letter to the three major political parties calling for dialogue without preconditions.

In response, Miller said, "So again, I welcome the attempts by various reporters to draw me into internal Bangladeshi political matters, and I'm going to continue to refrain from doing so.

"The United States does not take a side in Bangladeshi elections. We do not support one political party over the other. We support free and fair elections, period."