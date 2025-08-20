Election 2026: EC to publish draft list of polling centres on Sept 10

Final list will be published on Oct 20

Ahead of the 13th National Election, the Election Commission (EC) will publish the draft list of polling centres nationwide on September 10.

The EC will publish final list of the polling centres on October 20, after objections or claims will be accepted and resolved.

The EC issued and sent letters to district election officers today in this regard.

The letter was signed by EC's Deputy Secretary Md Mahbub Alam Shah.

The "Polling Station Setup and Management Guidelines-2025" was approved by the commission recently.

The list of polling centres for the national election must be preserved and finalised, and published in the special issue of the gazette at least 25 days before the election, according to article 8 (1) and (2) of the Representation of the People Order, 1972.

The deadline for submitting objections or claims regarding the draft is September 25, and their settlement will be completed by October 12.