EC to survey polls readiness in districts

Views-exchange meets start from today

The Chief Election Commissioner and four other commissioners will visit different districts to oversee the poll preparedness and witness the situation on the ground.

The CEC and the commissioners will make separate visits to interact with the candidates, election officials as well as law enforcers, EC officials said.

All candidates will be allowed to conduct election campaigns from tomorrow after the returning officers allocate symbols.

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir will start visiting districts today, the last date for withdrawal of candidature for the January 7 polls.

He will hold view exchange meetings with election officials and law enforcers in Gazipur in the morning and Narsingdi in the afternoon.

He will hold similar programmes at Kishoreganj tomorrow and at Narayanganj the day after tomorrow.

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal, along with another Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana, will hold view exchange programmes with candidates, election officials and law enforcers in Rangpur on December 19.

They will hold a similar programme in Rajshahi on December 20.

After that, Rashida will hold a similar programme in Natore on December 21, Pabna on December 21, Sirajganj on December 23, Jaipurhat on December 24, Naogaon on December 25, Gaibandha on December 27, Kurigram on December 28, Lalmonirhat on December 29 and Nilphamari on December 30.

Anisur Rahman, another election commissioner, will visit Habiganj on December 21 and Brahmanbaria on December 22.

Ahsan Habib Khan, the other election commissioner, will visit different districts of Jahsore and Khulna.