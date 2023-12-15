EC serves show cause notice to Mahiya Mahi

Film actress Sharmin Akter Nipa Mahiya, alias Mahiya Mahi, a independent contestant for Rajshahi-1 constituency, was served a show cause notice today.

Abu Sayeed, joint district and session judge and chairman of the constituency's election enquiry committee, served the notice, reports our Rajshahi correspondent quoting the court's bench assistant.

According to the notice, the judge found on social media and web portals and print media that Mahi was engaged in electioneering in different areas under Char Ashariadaha union on Thursday.

The notice said Mahi posted several photos of electioneering on her Facebook and wrote that she was spending busy time seeking votes from people of the constituency.

The notice said electioneering and seeking votes before the allocation of election symbol scheduled on December 18 was a violation of the electoral code of conduct.

Mahi was asked to explain on 11:00am Sunday to the committee why it should not recommend punitive measures to the Election Commission for the violation.