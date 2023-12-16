AL likely to share 30 seats with JP

The ruling party to ‘withdraw candidates’ from the constituencies, say sources in both parties

The ruling Awami League yesterday agreed in principle to withdraw its nominees in 30 constituencies, so that Jatiya Party candidates do not have to compete against AL picks.

However, the Jatiya Party, the main opposition in parliament, demands easy victories in 40 constituencies, according to sources present at a meeting between delegations of the two parties last night.

AL leaders will sit with their party president Sheikh Hasina today to know her opinion on the much talked-about issue, insiders of both parties told this correspondent.

After she gives her directives, the AL and JP leaders will hold a final meeting and make a formal announcement today, they added.

At last night's meeting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader led his party delegation while JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu led his two-men delegation that included Anisul Islam Mahmud, senior co-chairman of the party.

JP insiders said party Chairman GM Quader did not attend the meeting because he did not want to take the blame in case the JP lost the negotiation with the AL.

After last night's meeting, several co-chairmen of JP met at Chunnu's home to discuss the issue.

A JP leader told this correspondent that the ruling AL did not agree to withdraw AL aspirants who are running for parliament as independents. This means JP leaders will have to compete against AL leaders.

The AL also wants all the 290 JP nominees to participate in the election so that the polls appear to be participatory.

In the current parliament, the JP has 27 MPs.

The issue will have to be finalised today as tomorrow is the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

The AL and the JP have already announced the names of their candidates in 298 and 287 constituencies respectively. In the 2018 national polls, the AL did not field any candidates in 26 constituencies from where JP nominees ran.