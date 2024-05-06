AL-backed candidate's men 'attack' opponent's campaign, 2 hurt

The supporters of the ruling party-backed candidate allegedly attacked an opponent candidate's campaign and vandalised a loudspeaker and vehicle in Narayanganj's Bandar this afternoon.

The incident happened around 3:30pm at Modonpur stand, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting Ataur Rahman Mukul, a chairman candidate for Bandar Upazila Parishad.

"As per the rules, campaigning work was ongoing with miking in Modonpur area, when supporters of AL candidate MA Rashid attacked and beat the announcer and the auto-rickshaw driver. After beating and vandalising the auto-rickshaw, they snatched the mic," Mukul said.

The injured took primary treatment at Bandar Upazila Health Complex, he added.

Mukul's supporters allegedly came under attack at the same place yesterday evening. Three men including the candidate's brother-in-law got injured in that incident.

Mukul said, "The ruling party candidate is trying to ruin the peaceful atmosphere of the election in Bandar. I urged the administration to take legal action against this."

However, when contacted MA Rashid, president of AL's upazila unit, denied the allegations.

"I don't know about these attacks. As far as I know, none of my supporters were involved in this."

Golam Mostofa, officer-in-charge of Bandar Police Station, said on information a police team went to the spot to main law and order. Legal action will be taken after primary investigation.

Asked, Returning Officer Kazi Istafizul Haque Akand said "After getting the allegation I asked police to take action on this. The attackers will be identified and arrested swiftly. Disruption of peaceful election atmosphere will not be tolerated."