Action if relatives of ministers, MPs take part in upazila polls: Quader

Action will be taken against Awami League ministers and lawmakers whose close relatives have not withdrawn their candidatures from the upazila parishad elections, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader warned today.

Speaking at a press conference at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi, Quader said the party has instructed that ministers, MPs and their children and relatives cannot participate in the upazila elections.

"The date for the withdrawal of candidature in the first phase of the election has expired. Some said that if 'we had been informed about the matter earlier it would have been easier for us to make a decision'. One can still quit the race," said Quader.

Disciplinary action will be taken if party instructions are not followed, he said.

"Action has been taken against those who disobeyed the party's decision in the 12th national parliament election as well. The party will judge their own actions. Those who won't withdraw [the candidacies] till the final stage election, the party will take action against them on time," said the AL General Secretary.