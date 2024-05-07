5 UZ polls officials held for holding ‘secret meeting’

RO files case against 20

Six people, including five presiding officers, were arrested in Sirajganj last night over holding a "secret meeting" with some supporters of an upazila chairman candidate.

The five presiding officers are Sirajul Islam, also an assistant professor of Jamuna Degree College, Ashraful Islam, headmaster of SB Railway Colony Government Primary School, Md Abu Shama, assistant lecturer of Sirajganj Police Lines School and College, Bacchu Kumar Ghosh, lecturer of Bahuka Degree College, and Yeasin Arafat, a principal officer of Janata Bank.

The other arrestee is Aminul Islam, a teacher of Shialkole Government Primary School and also the president of Sirajganj Primary Teachers Association.

Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sirajganj Sadar Police Station, said Md Shahidul Islam, returning officer of six upazila parishad elections in Sirajganj and also the district election officer, filed a case with the police station last night accusing 20 people, including eight named accused, over holding a secret meeting with some supporters of Sadar upazila chairman candidate Riaz Uddin at a park on Sunday night. He said police had CCTV footage of the incident.

Police later arrested the six, the OC added.

The Sirajganj deputy commissioner spoke at an urgent press conference at the DC office last night to inform the media about the arrests.

The upazila polls are going to be held in four phases, starting from tomorrow.