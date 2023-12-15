14-Party Alliance: AL to share 7 seats with 3 partners

Amu tells Star

The ruling Awami League will share seven seats with its three partners in the 14-party alliance.

Veteran AL leader Amir Hossain Amu confirmed this to The Daily Star last night.

"I contacted the leaders of the three parties and conveyed Awami League's decision to them. We will decide about sharing seats with the other alliance partners and inform them soon," said Amu, also the coordinator of the alliance.

Of the seven seats, Bangladesh Workers Party will get three -- Barishal-3 for party President Rashed Khan Menon, Rajshahi-2 for its General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, and Satkhira-1 for Mostafa Lutfullah MP.

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President Hasanul Haq Inu will vie for Kushtia-2. The AL did not field any candidate for this seat.

The ruling party will also share Bogura-4 with the JSD. Rezaul Karim Tansen, the incumbent MP from this constituency, will run again for this seat. The AL had nominated Md Helal Uddin Kabiraj for the seat.

JSD had also demanded the AL share Feni-1 seat, but the ruling party offered that Shirin Akhter would be made MP from a reserved seat for women, said AL sources.

The AL will share Lakhsmipur-4 with JSD, where party standing committee member Mosharraf Hossain will run. In the 2018 national election, the AL had shared the seat with Bikalpo Dhara Bangladesh. Abdul Mannan is the incumbent MP from the seat.

The AL had nominated Faridun Nahar Laily for the seat.

The ruling party will share Pirojpur-2 with Jatiya Party (Manju). Party Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju MP will run again for the seat.

Currently, both the Workers Party and the JSD have three MPs each. The AL had shared five seats with the Workers Party and four with the JSD in the 2018 polls.

The ruling party, however, had shared 11 seats with its alliance partners in 2018.

During a series of meetings between the AL and the alliance partners, the partners demanded 30 seats.

They also repeatedly requested the ruling party to withdraw "its independents" from the seats to be shared with them. But the AL did not agree.