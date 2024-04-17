UGC probe body finds evidence of corruption against Islamic University VC

The investigation committee formed by University Grants Commission (UGC) has found evidence of corruption and irregularities against Islamic University Vice-Chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam.

The probe body submitted the report to the UGC and the Ministry of Education recently, Professor M Abu Taher, head of the investigation committee and a member of the commission, said today.

Abu Taher said some allegations brought against the Islamic University's VC were found true.

Based on the probe report, the ministry of education will take further steps against the vice-chancellor, he added.

A UGC member said if stern action had been taken after the probe, such VCs would not have got the scope of doing such irregularities again.

"Some of them have become reckless in the absence of punishment," said the UGC member.

On November 1 last year, the UGC formed a three-member probe body headed by its member Prof Abu Taher to look into the allegations of corruption and irregularities brought against the VC.

The probe body, however, went to the university and started its investigation on January 22.

Earlier, a total of 14 audio clips containing conversations between the IU VC and different people went viral on social media from February 16 to June 13 last year.

On February 17, IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan filed a general diary with Islamic University police station after an audio clip containing conversation between the VC and a jobseeker from IU's mass communication and journalism department, had gone viral.